Clear

Switching sports at GHV

The Cardinals are excited for 2018

Posted: Tue Mar 20 18:26:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 20 18:26:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Speech to Text for Switching sports at GHV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boys athletic program at ghv...has a lot of athletes. - one month to the next... it's a new sport... and the same success. - just a couple of weeks ago.. we saw the cards playing in a basketball substate final ghv boys soccer-vo-4 ghv boys soccer-vo-2 - and tonight..the cards are out in the snow.. getting ready for their next sport... soccer. - some guys are also out for the track team. - ghv is coming off a record breaking season last spring.. getting to state for the first time in school history. - i asked the guys this afternoon... how they stay in new sport shape... 365 days each year.xxx ghv boys soccer-sot-6 lowerthird2line:jonah albertson ghv senior jonah albertson: i think a lot of us basketball players and other who were in football who took a season off are using that bitter taste in our mouths how our season ended and drive it into soccer. kelley signs-vo-3
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
After lingering flurries tonight, temperatures will warm up more for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events