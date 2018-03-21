Speech to Text for Affordable Small Towns

town is being recognized nationally as a great place to live. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom with the story. alex?xxx college plans-nrintro-2 that's right katie. realtor dot com created a list called the top 10 affordable small towns where you'd actually want to live...and this year albert lea ranked 5th on that national list. but how did the 'land between the lakes' earn that ranking? xxx college plans-mpkg-1 small town living-mpkg-2 more than 17- thousand people call albert lea home. the city has 3 lakes - the marion ross performing arts center - and a historic downtown - and now it boasts the title of 5th affordable small town to live in in the nation. the site looked at over 500 census designated micropolitan areas...then factored in median home prices...unemplo yment rates...crime rates...and households that spend no more than 28 percent of annual income on housing. holly kasjens is the owner of meraki studios in downtown albert lea. she says this recognition is well-deserved. small town living-mpkg-3 "...is because of the sense of community that we have and that we take part in. i think that it takes a tribe or a group to really say we wanna make a difference or a really great place to live." / i also spoke with the albert lea convention and visitors with the albert lea convention and visitors bureau today. tonight at ten - we'll break down what this ranking means for visitors and potential residents. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens- kimt news 3. / thank you alex. iowa is also mentioned on the list - with the town of spencer taking in the 10th spot. / live weather tease