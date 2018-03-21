Speech to Text for Authorities Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

phones is part of our every day lives...but what happens when the person on the other line isn't what you would expect. mexico kidnap-stnger-3 mexico kidnap-stnger-4 just last night... the dodge county sheriff's office put out a warning on their facebook page...noting businesses and a school received suspicious calls. an investigation is now underway. kimt news three's calyn thompson is looking into this. she joins us live now from the dodge county sheriff's office. calyn? xxx mexico kidnap-lmap-3 katie - i am in contact with the dodge county sheriff's office. they tell me five places, received these phone calls. i visited four of them today and even spoke with a woman who picked up the phone. xxx mexico kidnap-lpkg-1 mexico kidnap-lpkg-2 nat: phone ringing when wendy kenworthy answered the phone mid- monday at dodge center public library... it's not a call she expected. mexico kidnap-lpkg-3 sounded like she was kinda crying and said 'can you come get me?' mexico kidnap-lpkg-4 after getting her first name... kenworthy tells me she asked for her last name. and she wouldn't answer that question, and i asked again 'what's your last name?' and i kinda thought something was up with this, it wasn't a legitimate call - so i disconnected the call. but the phone conversation wasn't quite over... she called back and told me her last name and i told her that i would be happy to call the sheriff's office for her and send a deputy to come get her and she said 'no, no i just need you to come pick me up.' and i said 'i can't do that and she hung up. and i never got another call. mexico kidnap-lpkg-5 as you can see on this map... dodge center library wasn't the only place to recieve calls. lowell's auto sales... dodge center chiropractic... and triton high school also reported their experiences to the dodge county sheriff's. mexico kidnap-lpkg-6 the dodge county sheriff's office facebook post says they're not sure what the motive behind these calls is... as there was never discussion of money. it made me just a little nervous because it was a name of one of our patrons when she gave me the first and the last name so there was some concern. i did call that patron and said 'ya know i just got kind of a funny call, is everything ok? are you alright? did you call here?' and she said no, it wasn't me i'm fine. still it made kenworthy uncomfortable enough to report it. just pass it on. they'll do what they do. mexico kidnap-ltag-2 the library says they don't know the number because they don't have caller id. other businesses i spoke to today say they believe the number came from mexico. live in dodge county, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. now if you receive one of these suspicious calls...the dodge county sheriff's office is asking you report it to local authorities. / new jail-vo-3