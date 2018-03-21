Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winner wasn't just nominated by one student---but nearly an entire classroom. golden apple-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster introduces us.xxx golden apple-llpkg-1 golden apple-llpkg-3 emily - for his first year of teaching mr. brinkman here at osage middle school is making quite the impact on his students not just because of the way he teaches but because he brings a sense of humor into his classroom. that's why he's this week's golden apple award winner. golden apple-llpkg-4 adam brinkman does his best to make learning math -- fun. kids- cause it makes it fun to come to school and you feel more comfortable around him. he's not just here to teach but its easier to learn if you get along with your teacher. golden apple-llpkg-7 adam - i think that makes them enjoy coming to class a little bit more rather than the traditional lecture all the time they have a lot of group work, joking with them. golden apple-llpkg-5 -nat- brinkman's class of seventh graders decided to nominate him... leaving him a bit shocked. adam - overwhelmed, pretty excited glad to see kids actually see the benefit in learning, especially as a first year teacher. even his students can't believe that their nomination landed him the award. kids - it was kind of our whole class we came up with ideas then we wrote those down. all in all this award leaves brinkman knowing how he's going about teaching--equal s--a pay off. adam - helps them relate a little bit more and through my experiences relating to teacher helps a lot with making connections and getting that learning accomplished. emily - in osage, emily boster, k- i-m-t news 3. /