Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-20-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 spring officially started today and it didn't start on a warm note. as a matter of fact, temperatures were around 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. weather-live-2 it's the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox - the time when the sun's center lines up directly with the earth's equator. day and night are almost exactly the same length. where the sun rises almost precisely to the east and sets to the exact west because it is at the celestial longitude of 0 degrees. now bringing things back here to the surface and we're left with an interesting myth: is it easier to balance an egg on the equinox or not? the quick answer is no...egg balancing can be done throughout the year and has no connection to the gravitational force of the sun or moon...but you know we've got to put this hypothesis to the test! i'm no egg balancing expert, but it's fun to know that egg balancing has a much longer tradition than one might think. it's a traditional chinese practice and sometimes connected with the dragon boat festival. it became quite popular here in the united states and in 1976, a new york artist organized a ceremony dedicated to balancing eggs. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. spring officially started today and it didn't start on a warm note. as a matter of fact, temperatures were around 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. flurries will linger throughout the evening hours before we start to see the clouds slowly clearing out for wednesday. highs will warm back up into the lower 40's. thursday will be another quiet day with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures warming up another 5 degrees from wednesday. things will become more interesting on friday as we track our next storm system. this system will arrive friday evening and begin as rain before transitioning into snowfall. accumulating snowfall is possible with this storm and it does look like the best chance for heavier snow would be along and east of i-35 and mainly in southern minnesota. stay with kimt as we get closer to this event and continue to track it. temperatures will warm back up into the mid 40's by early next week. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: lower 40's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler. /