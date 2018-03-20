Speech to Text for People investing in college savings plans

all know that a college education is important to get a high- paying job... but affording tuition can be a struggle. however - there are plans out there to help. according to a survey from the washington d-c based college savings foundation... parents in their young 20s to mid 40s are putting aside more money into 529 college savings plans. bridget shultz and her family have invested for their kids' higher education for about 12 years now. and when her oldest child went off to college... there was enough money saved to pay for 2 years of community college... something that shultz was amazed by. bridget shultz invests in 529 plan "the knowing that you were prepared and had that money for your kids was absolutely perfect for us, and we were really happy with the return on the plan." a recent ranking from forbes listed 'college savings iowa' as one of the five best 5-29 college savings plans in the country. that ranking was based on 10-year returns.