Taxes will increase if a new jail is built

taxes-stngr-4 those living in floyd county could see an increase in their property taxes if the floyd county sheriff's office gets a new jail... today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is breaking down what those increases could look like-- he joins us now live from the newsroom... brian?xxx new jail property taxes-nrintro-2 amy the floyd county courthouse was built 77 years ago and since then the iowa department of corrections has deemed the jail located on the fourth floor as not meeting current standards for staff public or inmates and the number of issues are adding up.xxx brian pkg-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:costs of a new law enforcement center charles city, ia natural sound these bars that we're dealing with can cause a lot of harm to the inmates the keys in the doors is almost impossible to get any more the tracks on these doors that right above me at this time they only make the parts anymore while those with the floyd county sheriff's office say the time for a new jail is now. those in the community like kathy boge already know. new jail property taxes-pkg-3 rickety and i've been up there visiting people family members even and it's just it's just been there for so long they need a new update new jail property taxes-pkg-4 but the cost to build a new facility would mean raising taxes over the next 19 years. take a look at these estimates from the floyd ocunty sheriff's office of what people could expect. taxes on a house that costs 50 thousand dollars would go up 30 dollars a year. a 75 thousand dollar house would see a 45 dollar increase. and taxes on a 250 thousand dollar house would go up 150 a year. and while those additional taxes may not seem like much... to some people it's a lot like the senior citizens that go you know dave i day on their little checks that they get some have more some have less those with the sheriff's office say they are only licensed to hold 14 inmates... but many times including today they are over capacity meaning they are having to bunk multiple inmates in the same room. they say keeping each inmate housed appropriatly is important. lowerthird2line:chief deputy patrick shirley floyd co. sheriff's office they may have a person that is just intoxicated and we have a person that has a mental illness and we have a really hard time up here trying to find space to put them which ultimately leads to us taking them to another facility new jail property taxes-pkg-6 the sheriff's office estimates the cost to transport inmates to other jails over the next the 19 years would be more than 15 million dollars... which is more than the cost of a new facility. but those in the community say they would like to see the sheriff's office look for alternate funding sources as well. i'll be able to manage yes but i've always been able to manage but would be very difficult / new jail property taxes-nrtag-2 the sheriff's office is holding a number of events to help explain to the public the need for a new facility. one of those is being held tonight at city hall in floyd. kimt.com:local news we will have a list of all of the different dates you can attend on our website with this story on k- i-m-t dot com under local news. live in the newsroom - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. people in floyd county will head to the polls on may first to vote on the project. /