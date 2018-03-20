Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-20-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((as we start the spring season today, there will be a chance for some broken up snowfall across the area. accumulations will be very low leading to just a dusting and less. this is not expected to stick very will with the ground being warmer thanks to the sun and warm temps we've seen over the last few days. conditions will improve on wednesday and thursday with highs around 40 for wednesday and then approaching the mid/upper 40's for thursday. our next system that we are tracking will move in on friday afternoon and into friday night beginning as rain and will look to transition into snow. a rain/snow mix will stick around for saturday as well. accumulating snow is possible so stay with kimt as we track it. today: isolated light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: northeast at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: partly cloudy. thanks jon. today, the first day of