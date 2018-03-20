Speech to Text for Exercisabilities fundraiser starts Tuesday

a fundraiser hosted by exercisabilities starts today and aims to help under? insured people pay for medical fitness needs. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with why the organization says this year's fundraiser is needed now, more than ever. good morning arielle and tyler, exercisabilities is still cleaning up and emotionally recovering from when a car crashed into the building on friday, leaving this hole. which is why they say this fundraiser is starting at the perfect time. the organization's 20?18 fundraiser kicks off today with a chili walk and roll event. it's a one mile walk followed by a chili cook off. funds help pay for people who are under? insured but need special medical services exercisabilities provides. the organization says people who need these services the most are often the most under?insured. for founder melanie brennan, the fundraiser will also help staff recover from last its the perfect timing,i'm excited to be able to all come together tomorrow, even i think as a staff we really need it, it'll be good to have a moment to celebrate what we do. melanie says she's still dealing with insurance and is not sure if funds raised will also be needed to help pay for damage from the accident, and says the focus of this fundraiser is really helping those who cannot pay for servicces they need. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, thank you annalisa. the fundraiser starts at 5 p?m and is at exercisabilities . the event is free with a 10 dollar donation suggestion.