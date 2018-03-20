Speech to Text for Getting ready for college

students can spend all their entire time in high school and elementary school preparing for higher education but are they (really ready? one college in our area thinks more can be done to ensure students find success in college and beyond. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in good morning tyler and arielle. staff and instructors at r?c?t?c see too many students coming to college underprepared . a new course being offered this fall aims to not only help freshman be successful in academics but also in their personal and social skills. the "first year experience" course will help prepare students for what they can expect in the new and different world that is college. as educators ? those at rctc believe they have a responsibility to not only help students for solid english ? math and technical skills ? but to make sure they have the skills to be "they may be prepared academically but they haven't had the opportunities to build their self? confidence to build their self?motivation and their awareness, it just hasn't come to them yet so when they enter college this is the right time to do it." rctc expects implementing the course will lead to a thanks deedee. the "first year experience" course will be required for new freshman pursuing associated arts or pathway degrees.///