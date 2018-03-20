Speech to Text for MCPD hires justice coordinator

the way we help people with mental disorders is changing. and the mason city police department is working to do the same. its now been two months since the department hired a justice coordinator meant to help those in need before possibly being arrested. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live seeing how the job is going. xxx good morning?? jamie schriver just moved in to the mason city police department in order to help those who really need it. and you may be surprised to find she's helping someone with a possible mental health disorder nearly twice a day already.xxx jamie schriver's job surprises her nearly every day. jamie ? i wouldn't have guessed how many interactions each day they're actually having and so i feel that was kind of an eye opener for myself as well. schriver's talking about the interactions between mason city police and those in the community. here's how her job works?? they send her a message saying they've been responding to multiple calls from this individual and believe they may need some mental health help. that's when jamie starts making calls. jamie ? it can be very hard some people are ok with hearing that others are not, others may not feel they need any kind of help or support. each day schriver is either calling an individual or even going to their home?? letting them know there's help out there? ?here's a treatment center or a doctor you can visit with. the goal is that the interactions a person has with police starts to go down??and their mental health goes up. jamie ? just helping them get two follow up appointments or getting those follow up appointments schriver says they're tracking if one seems to be suffering from depression or substance abuse. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three.//// schriver says the nearest police station who has a justice coordinator like her is in ames.////