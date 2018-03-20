Speech to Text for Binge Drinking Study

a new study released is showing binge drinking is not so rare in the u?s either. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us what a new report is finding. good morning annalisa. good morning tyler and arielle, a new study from the center of disease control and prevention center finds binge drinking is pretty common in the u?s. the study defines binge drinking as women drinking at least four drinks, and men drinking at least 5 drinks on any one occasion. it finds american adults consume about 17 billion binge drinks per year... about half of hose binge drinks are by adults 35 and older. the study also finds binge drinking is generally higher in the midwest, something people in the just with the sets of friends i had in minnesota, that was more common activity. you would get together and drink where as when i lived in california and tennesse it's not as common. other people i talked to admitted to binge drinking, especially during the holidays. . live in rochester, the c?d?c recommends that if alcohol (is consumed, it be in moderation... it recommends one drink per day for women, and two drinks per day for men.