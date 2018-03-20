Speech to Text for Gender neutral language

- i'm katie huinker. first tonight - a group of young women in rochester are making their voices heard in an effort to change their city charter's language to be gender neutral.. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the city council meeting tonight. she is live in our rochester newsroom. brooke - i hear a decision was made? lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie-before a recent change in documents by 4 courageous young women- the charter used masculine gender pronouns like he and him. for example when speaking about the mayor's duties-it refered to the mayor as he. now-the wording is gender neutral. all that was left for complete neutrality through the documents was this section. which will likely stay as is after tonight's vote. take a closer look. xxx gender neutral development-pkg-1 gender neutral development-pkg-4 section 2 subdivision 3 in the city charter states: "in construing this charter, words and phrases in the masculine gender include the feminine and shall not indicate any bias as to sex." 4 young women are fighting to change this wording to say, lowerthird2line:anna kirkland rochester, mn "in construing this charter, words and phrases shall be gender neutral and in no way indicate any bias as to sex. if language used in the charter appears to mistakenly or purposefully favor one gender over another, it shall be assumed that the word or phrase in question includes all genders." gender neutral development-pkg-5 anna kirkland is one of the 4 students making her voice heard. she says this is important especially to younger generations chasing dreams "so when we make things gender neutral and say "the mayor" it's easier for people to dream about being the mayor." monday night at the rochester city council meeting-the vote needed to be unanimous to pass-however the vote failed 6 to 1. mark hickey being the only one opposed... gender neutral development-pkg-3 "right now the language in the charter is gender neutral and i think that's exactly what we wanted, it's commendable work but i'm not going to support the change of the proposal." gender neutral development-pkg-6 but councilman wojcik felt strongly otherwise. gender neutral development-pkg-7 "we're going to get this done with or without a unanimous council. and i get why in 2018 removing sexist language from a document ought not be controversial." and the rest of the council agreed. now it's in the public's hands. a 6 to 1 vote makes it so the proposal will be in the ballot in november. "we are spending tax payer money because the city council in the city of rochester in 2018 couldn't agree to get sexist language from our charter. stew on that for a little bit." anna says she and the other young women are... "i'm disappointed i mean this is a step backwards." but she's hopeful for the future. "it also shows the importance of getting out to vote and going out there and getting involved in referendums and making sure that things like these pass because if theres ever a failure of a governmental figure, it's the job of the people to rectify that and we have the opportunity through a rederendum." gender neutral development-ltag-2 i did reach out to councilmember hickey for a statement tonight but have not yet heard back from him. live in the rochester studio, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. also at tonights city council meeting - there was an extensive discussion about how the bloom project could transform downtown rochester. stay with kimt as we continue to cover both of these developing stories.