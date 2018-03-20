Speech to Text for Damage to cabin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriff's office are asking for your help - and you could be rewarded for your efforts. cabin reax-vo-1 cabin reax-vo-2 these are pictures of damage that has been done to pinicon alders cabin. those with the mitchell county conservation board say they are unable to rent out the cabins for an extended period of time because of the extent of the damage. those with the sheriff's office say they are looking for a ford f-250 made between 19-99 and 20-04. they say the person driving the vehcile may be responsible for the damage. daniel hawkins lives across from the campground and says it's a shame someone would cause such damage to this area.xxx cabin reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:daniel hockens mcintire, ia i just hope that they can fix it up and put some more security setup on it you know if they have been talking a lot about doing that. those with the conservation board say they are offering a one thousand dollar reward for information that leads to the individuals arrest. / / quiet zones-vo-4