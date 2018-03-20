Speech to Text for Leaning on experience

sports crew ventured back outdoors for spring sports coverage. - and we are kicking things off with clear lake's opening soccer practice. cl soccer at 10-vo-4 cl soccer at 10-vo-3 - the lions are looking for a little revenge this season.. but they have the experience to do just that. - coach matt anderson is expecting 19 seniors and juniors on the roster this year.. that includes their top three leading scorers. - players that have been through the ropes before.. is a huge benefit... now they just need to make sure they can take advantage of it.xxx cl soccer at 10-sot-vo-7 lowerthird2line:sam pedelty clear lake senior sam pedelty: experience and confidence really, we did lose some people, but as long as the people who maybe didn't play a lot last year if they just come out with confidence, that will help experience even more. lowerthird2line:leaning on experience clear lake, ia lowerthird2line:dylan schuchard clear lake senior dyaln schuchard: i think we have a good foundation built the last four years us senior guys, other guys are working hard, its going to mesh together pretty well, put together a solid lineup. cl soccer at 10-sot-vo-5 - also keep an eye on the ghv boys this season..they are bringing back all kinds of talent from last year's state tournament team. - we are catching up with the cards.. later this week.