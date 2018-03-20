Speech to Text for River City update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

g8 contract-bpclip-2 it's clear those on the mason city city council want to move the river city renaissance project forward. to do that - they want to give the developers some financial help. tomorrow they will be voting to change to the contract to do just that-- k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains. xxx g8 contract-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:city looks to move downtown project forward mason city, ia it would be good for the community the river city renaissance project which includes a museum, convention center, multipurpose arena, hotel and skywalk is something many people like renee arens are eager to see happen in downtown mason city. i do believe downtown needs a jumpstart somewhere while the project has been years in the making, one of the remaining issues is finding the funding for the project. those with the city say it has been difficult for g-8 to move forward because they still need to finish pre construction projects before they can reach out to potential lendors to get funding for the project g8 contract-llpkg-3 if they need it to get the project started forward sure let's do it i think we need to do something downtown and i'm all for change if we need it g8 contract-llpkg-4 so the city is looking to change the contract-- and give the requried funding of 500 thousand dollars up front rather than at the tail end of the project. well anything to get started i think would be good city staff say g-8 development would then have to reimburse the city for the funds if they are unable to complete the project. that seems agreeable to me i think the project should be completed if they're going to start it and many can agree - making sure the developers can keep up with the deadlines is key to making this project come together. everything seems to be moving farther and farther out on the outskirts of town and i'm all for doing something to bring more people downtown could bring more people to mason city we have businesses closing and it would be nice to get something big started like that in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. we're also told - after approve state funding - the council is also making weekly calls to the iowa economic development authority to update them one where they are with project and securing the rest of the funds.