Speech to Text for Soccer season is here!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lot of time talking about sports.. that are winding down for the season. - starting this week.. we can also chat about sports.. that are just getting started.xxx soccer season is here-vo-3 natural sound: whistle!! lowerthird2line:soccer season is here clear lake, ia - today is the first official day of practice for the boys soccer team at clear lake... and as you can tell.. its all about conditioning. - story line number one with the lions this season.. is experience... nine seniors and ten juniors are expected to make major contributions. - that is... of course.. if they can make it through their work outs on opening day.xxx soccer season is here-sot-vo-6 lowerthird2line:rhys glidden clear lake senior rhys glidden: id compare it to wrestling, wrestling is very tough the first day, so is soccer, both coaches like to pound conditioning and pound it and pound it and just its