Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Soccer season is here!

Clear Lake practiced for the first time this year.

Posted: Mon Mar 19 19:16:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 19 19:16:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Speech to Text for Soccer season is here!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lot of time talking about sports.. that are winding down for the season. - starting this week.. we can also chat about sports.. that are just getting started.xxx soccer season is here-vo-3 natural sound: whistle!! lowerthird2line:soccer season is here clear lake, ia - today is the first official day of practice for the boys soccer team at clear lake... and as you can tell.. its all about conditioning. - story line number one with the lions this season.. is experience... nine seniors and ten juniors are expected to make major contributions. - that is... of course.. if they can make it through their work outs on opening day.xxx soccer season is here-sot-vo-6 lowerthird2line:rhys glidden clear lake senior rhys glidden: id compare it to wrestling, wrestling is very tough the first day, so is soccer, both coaches like to pound conditioning and pound it and pound it and just its

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events