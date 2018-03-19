Speech to Text for March for Wheels

this month - communities across the country are showing support and raising awareness about the power of meals on wheels programs. the campaign is called "march for meals." today - we spoke with rochester meals on wheels recipient 91- year-old leona nelson. she's received food from the delivery service for the past 2 years. she says she's grateful for the assistance getting food - especially after she recently fell on the ice. nelson says she also appreciates the interactions she has with the people delivering her food. leona nelson rochester, mn i think it helps your outlook and stuff and you aren't just sitting at home looking at yourself. meals on wheels in rochester says last year over 200 volunteers delievered 29- thousand meals.