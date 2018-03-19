Speech to Text for Quiet Zone Implementation

more than 600 communities across the country participating in the 'quiet zone' program. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live from mason city to explain what that means - alex? xxx quiet zones-lintro-2 katie - the union pacific rail corridor right behind me is getting an upgrade of sorts by adding new safety features like adding fiberglass posts that prevent drivers from going around lowered gates. the city of mason city wants to ensure that crossing the railroad tracks here is safer...and a little bit quieter. xxx quiet zones-lpkg-2 lowerthird2line:quiet zone implementation mason city, ia trains sound their horns for good reason - to keep us safe and let us know they're approaching...bu t some residents find their horns to be a nuisance. that's why now...the city of mason city...in partnership with union pacific... is establishing a quiet zone along its corridor in town to reduce those soundings. greg shirk is the owner of acute chiropractor in mason city...located right next to the railroad tracks...and he says he hopes these efforts will improve traffic. lowerthird2line:greg shirk business owner "there's many many times throughout the day, i'll say at least twice throughout the day, that the train blocks it for a half hour to 45 minutes or more..." quiet zones-lpkg-6 part of the project is to improve crossings at 15th - 6th - 4th streets southwest...and 1st and 9th streets northwest. out of those...4th and 9th will be permanently closed. the other crossings will be equipped with safety precautions including lane delineators...of fset directional sidewalk crossings and signage. quiet zones-lpkg-9 city engineer mark rahm says the project came about in order to improve quality of life for nearby residents. lowerthird2line:mark rahm city engineer "these folks are living right along the rails, and they're just real tired of hearing the horns blow. a big part of it is quality of life." quiet zones-lpkg-10 shirk says while the project is aiming to make crossings quieter and safer...he says it's likely not everyone will be happy about the new quiet zones. "you've got a greater number of people who won't hear train whistles, but you've got the few that will be trapped here. it's a balancing act. it's a no win for everybody situation because someone is always going to be upset with it." rahm tells me that the entire project will cost about 100- thousand dollars...but union pacific will re-imburse up to 85- thousand dollars of the cost. the entire project is expected to be complete by late april. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. those temporarily closed crossings are expected to reopen after 3 to 5 days. / ots:march for