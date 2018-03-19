Speech to Text for Residents React to Double Homicide

than two decades...roche ster police are investigating a double murder. mug 1:glenn johnson glenn johnson.jpg double murder investigation rochester, mn 53 year old glenn johnson is facing second degree murder charges for the deaths of 57 year old phillip hicks and 45 year old eric flemming. this brings the total number of murders in rochester so far this year to four...leading to what appears to be a spike in violent crime. kimt news three's calyn thompson is breaking down the numbers for us...looking into the city's murder rate over the last 25 years. she joins us now live in rochester...cal yn?xxx dbl murder-lintro-2 katie...i'm at the castleview apartment complex...where the stabbings took place. with these recent crimes...20-18 is on track to be one of the deadliest years for rochester in the last couple decades.xxx dbl murder-lpkg-1 dbl murder-lpkg-2 dan peters has lived in rochester since 1999. he's shocked to learn about the double murder. dbl murder-lpkg-3 "i lived in detroit and toledo and a number of larger cities and you don't expect that in a town this size." dbl murder-lpkg-4 the red bars in this graph show that 1996 and 2008 were a couple of the deadliest years in rochester with 5 murders each. and this year is already well on its way.with four murders so far.and it's only march. dbl murder-lpkg-5 "we haven't had a double, multiple homicide in rochester in almost 22 years so these are unfortunate unprecedented type events that really, it's a tragedy and something that i don't think anyone can predict." dbl murder-lpkg-6 the stabbings unfolded at the castleview apartmentes.w hich are run by the salvation army. police say they have on-site security and restricted access. the more security you have the less crime you'd have but i mean it's the point of no return. it's gonna cost them too much to have you know like five police cars stationed right there and five security guards stationed right there is just gonna cost too much. but as rochester grows.so does the concern. "well naturally the more people you have, the more crimes you're gonna have." / police believe the suspect...glenn johnson....was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the stabbings. live in rochester...cal yn thompson...kimt news three. / thank you calyn. the olmsted county attorney's office is reviewing the case today...and they're expected to officially file the second degree murder charges against johnson tomorrow. / stolen police car-mug-3