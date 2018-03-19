Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-19-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 today is the last day of winter and winter is exiting on a quiet note. clouds will stick around for tonight with lows falling into the lower to mid 20's. a slow moving and decaying system will move in from the west for tuesday which will bring some light snowfall. weather-live-2 clouds continue to make way over southern minnesota from the north northwest. a bummer after such a sunny day, however the cloud cover will help us maintain more mild temperatures coming into the evening. we'll fall below freezing and into the mid 20s. the approaching overcast skies will lead us into a cloudy tuesday complete with a slight chance for snow. even though our chance for snow remains low in rochester, temperatures will not be climbing as high as they have been. sunshine will be scarce, thus our temperatures will only top off in the middle 30s. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. today is the last day of winter and winter is exiting on a quiet note. clouds will stick around for tonight with lows falling to the lower to mid 20's. a slow moving and decaying system will move in from the west for tuesday which will bring some light snowfall. accumulations are looking to be around a dusting at best since it will be moving in and losing energy as it does so. highs will fall to the mid 30's marking about a 5 to 10 degree temperature drop from today to tomorrow. conditions will improve on wednesday and thursday with highs around 40 for wednesday and then approaching the mid 40's for thursday. our next system that we are tracking will move in on friday afternoon and into friday night beginning as rain and will look to transition into snow. a rain/snow mix will stick around for saturday as well. accumulating snow is possible so stay with kimt as we track it. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: northeast at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday: isolated light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. thank