Speech to Text for Claire's files for bankruptcy

nationwide retailer is filing for bankruptcy. mall store closings-vo-1 lowerthird2line:another retailer filing for bankruptcy mason city, ia claire's... that has locations at malls across the country... including mason city and rochester... filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this morning. the company stated that the move will help reduce its debt by almost 2 billion dollars. we talked to a visitor from kansas who says despite an uncertain future with retailers...she remains a loyal customer to brick-and- mortar stores.xxx mall store closings-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lena spencer wichita, ks "everybody wants their stuff delivered right to their door, they don't want to get out and shop, they don't want the crowds, i'd rather have the crowds it's ok, that's how you meet family members out in em." we reached out to the manager of the claire's store in mason city... but she declined to comment. claire's 16- hundred stores will remain open during the process.