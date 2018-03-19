Speech to Text for Klobuchar pushes for additional opioid funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as the opioid crisis continues to take lives... the u-s department of health and human services says the opioid epidemic kills nearly 100 people every day. now - u-s senator amy klobuchar of minnesota is working to combat the epidemic by re- vamping an existing bill. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live in our rochester studio with what the new one-billion- dollar federal bill means to people battling opioid addiction.xxx lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com yes amy - those battling opioid addiction will now have more options for treatment. and just today - president trump held a press conference - pledging to get tough on the epidemic.xxx opioid money-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:us sen. klobuchar increases funding for cara rochester, mn whether you are a dealer or trafficer or manfacuter. if you break the law and illegally peddle these deadly poisons. we will find you we will arrest you and we will hold you accounatble. vo those were the words trump told the american people earlier in a press conference on the opioid crisis. but here in the midwest- senator amy klobuchar wants to increase funding for an already existing program to fight the epidemic. eric spangeski is a clincal director at an outpatient treatment service in rochester. he says - like some of his clients - he is also a recovering opioid addict. sot: opioid money-pkg-2 i was addicted to several different substances two include opioids opioid money-pkg-6 vo senator klobuchar says the opioid crisis has reached the level of a public health emergency. she wants to build on the comprehensive addiction and recovery act and add additional policy guidelines. spaneski says treating opioid addiction isn't just a one day fix like other diseases... you need a long term treatment plan. sot: opioid money-pkg-3 for diabeties, obesity, heart disease you would work a different care plan for more of a long term end result as oppose to an accute care result opioid money-pkg-7 vo in 2017 the u-s department of human health service declared opioid crisis a public health emergency. spangeski says despite the epidemic status - he's hope more legislation will be put into place to help those addicted. sot: we'll have access to it. just by simply asking and reaching out for help i believe we're on the right side of history. / opioid money-ltag-2 some of the things klobuchar wants to see change include the creation of a three-day limit on opioid prescriptions for acute pain and a requirement for physicians and pharmacists to use their state drug monitoring systems. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. some republicans are also getting behind the bill... including senators rob portman of ohio and shelley moore capito of west virginia. / another