Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-19-18

in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((clouds will be staying with us through most of the day allowing for only some sunshine starting off the work week. we will be staying free of any precipitation today, but that changes for tuesday. the 20th starts the spring season, but we will have a chance for some light snow. some slick road conditions could pop up, but the visibilities should be fine. we stay calm for wednesday and thursday with a pair of partly cloudy days, but there is a stronger system headed our way for the weekend. starting friday, the pattern becomes unsettled but one thing is certain ? we start with rain showers on friday before transitioning to snow for friday evening. uncertainties include when that snow/rain will come to an end ? either saturday morning or saturday evening ? and how much snow we will see. also uncertain is a second round of rain/snow for either sunday or monday. today: partly sunny. highs: mid 40's. winds: northeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: light snow. highs: low to