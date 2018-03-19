Speech to Text for "Slow Poke" bill wants to crack down on slow drivers

new on daybreak?? a proposed bill to crack down on slow left lane drivers is moving through the minnesota legislature. the so called "slow poke" bill would make the punishment harsher for drivers who clog up the left lane of highway traffic. it's already been approved by the senate committee on transportatio n and finance policy. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with more on what people think of this proposed change. right now ? if you're driving slowly in the left lane of a highway like 52 behind me ? you can be ticketed and fined up to 125 dollars. but some minnesota law makers want to make it a (misdemeanor and increase that fine. many people welcome the proposal ? especially those who find themselves getting frustrated with slowpoke drivers ? but i spoke to a rochester drivers education instructor who says there's already a misconception drivers can speed in the left lane ?and he discourages his students from referring to it as the "fast lane."/// "i've had students as me, "what's the speed limit in the left lane?" it's the same in the middle lane it's the same in the right lane because they've heard from parents and they've seen on the road what people are doing in that left lane where they're going way over the speed limit." there are some exceptions in the proposed law ?including if a vehicle is preparing to turn left. or if a vehicle is attempting to pass another. reporting live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3./// thanks deedee. the propsed bill has to be reviewed by the senate judicial committee before it can move forward.