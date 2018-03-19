Speech to Text for PGI convention comes to Mason City

an area city could see a massive economic boost come this summer. issac lightbody found himself loving every moment of working at the pyrotechnic guild international last time it lit up the sky in mason city. its been announced the firework show will be in town august fourth through august 10th at the north iowa events center. in 20?14 ... ( visit mason city ( says the show helped bring 100 million in tourism dollars. lightbody can't wait./// extremely pleasantly surprised when it all worked out. probably one of the best firework shows i've ever seen makes fireworks from any other town like amatuer and a little bit silly. visit mason city plans to announce more on the convention coming to town friday. this year's theme is thunder and fire.///