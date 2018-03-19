Speech to Text for Car seat hack every parent should know

before hitting the road, it's important to make sure kids are strapped in correctly in their car seat... just in case an accident happens. and this morning, kimt news 3's emily boster has a quick tip for you that will help emergency crews treat your kids faster. good morning?? as a parent you probably don't want to think about say if you were to get in an accident with your kids but hey it can happen. have you ever considered putting your child's info like their name and age on their car seat ?? well you may want to start./// brian koob is a sheriff deputy for cerro gordo county and a parent of three triplets. when asked?? koob says he's luckily never been in an car accident with them. it always one of those concerns on the back your mind where you want to make sure your children are safe. koob says he was caught off guard was when he was handed a slip to fill out with his kids information during a doctor's visit at mayo clinic. i never thought of having that information on there but for emergency personal to have that information right on hand. the slip lists his kids' names, date of birth, and any medical needs. the slip is then posted on their car seats. in case of an emergency where he or his wife go unconcious?? that information is available to the first responders. the concept is trending on twitter. oh, it's extremely important its something that's one less thing you worry about, puts you at ease, easily accessible for again this may be a concept you never even thought of so let's breakdown what you should have on the slip?? have their name??date of birth??their physican's name along with the name of the office where they work. you should also list any allergies or other medical needs. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// as a deputy ? koobs asks that you make sure your child is strapped in correctly in their booster seat or car seat... and that the seat is securely fastened inside your vehicle.