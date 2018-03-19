Speech to Text for High school students want to change City Charter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four high school students are challenging city leaders to remove gender specific words from the rochester home charter ? which is a document that establishes how the city is governed. after combing through every word of the charter ? they found more than 100 instances of male?specific language ? where the pronouns he or him are used to describe positions of power like the mayor and other city officials. during a public hearing tonight ? the students plan to present their arguments for why they believe the gender? specific language should be changed to gender? neutral. kimt news three's deedee stiepan sat down with two members of this group prior to tonights city council meeting, she joins us live in studio with more. good morning tyler and arielle ? a unanimous vote is needed but not all city council members seem convinced new language is necessary because of this subdivision. it reads ? "words and phrases in the masculine gender include the feminine and shall not indicate any bias as to sex." mayo high school seniors leah and anna don't think that does enough to diffuse perceived gender bias in the city charter. which is why they're asking the city council consider changing it. they fear that the current gender? specific language could discourage girls and women from entering politics.xxx "yes, the majority of people in rochester have never read the home rule charter but sometimes there's a school project and some little girl might go in there looking for information about say like the requirements for the office of the mayor and then realize, "oh all of these pronouns are he/him, does that mean that it's not for me?" this isn't a school project for these young women and two other students from century high school. they took on this task because they feel passionate about it and hope to convey that tonight when the address the city council thanks deedee. kimt will be at the city council meeting tonight and will bring you results of the vote tonight at ten.