Rochester residents react to double murder.

dead...another is facing murder charges...and police are trying to figure out what led to the stabbings in rochester. you knew first through a push alert on our kimt news three app last night...just minutes after we learned about the crime. tonight...we're learning the names of those involved. double murder latest-grxvo-3 53 year old glenn johnson is in jail on two counts of second degree murder. johnson was arrested after officers found him trying to leave the scene of the crime shortly after the stabbings happened saturday night. police say the victims are 57 year old phillip hicks...and 45 year old eric flemming. double murder latest-grxvo-1 double murder latest-grxvo-2 johnson...hicks. ..and flemming were all residents of the castleview apartments on north broadway avenue...where the murders took place. the apartments are run by the salvation army...and used to house single adults who are low- income...chronic ally homeless...or disabled. we called the salvation army to get their reaction...but we have not yet heard back. / but we are hearing from rochester residents...who are dealing with the news that a violent crime unfolded so close to home. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day talking with those who live and work near the scene of the murders.xxx murder reaction-pkg-1 murder reaction-pkg-6 i spoke to people in the neighborhood close to this housing complex. now i'm right behind where police actually arrested the 53 year old suspect. they tell me that they're not surprised something like this happened. lowerthird2line:neighbors react to double homicide rochester, mn it was pretty much choas out here all night ryan holmseth lives next door to castleview apartments. he says he witnessed the enitre incident from his window. sot: murder reaction-pkg-3 i seen a guy running. and they arrested him instantly so i knew something really bad happened. vo: murder reaction-pkg-8 holmseth's girldfriend- mckenzie house- says this area is so dangerous she's afraid to walk alone at night. sot: lowerthird2line:mckenzie house rochester, mn i mean at night time it's kind of scary to walk alone a lot of bad things happen... ryan there's a lot of shady people walking around vo: murder reaction-pkg-9 another person concerned is kenneth bush. he says he's concerned the recent homicide will affect his business....which is located near the scene of the crime. sot: lowerthird2line:kenneth bush realtor, coldwell banker burnet they may want to walk in my office and ask me a question like sometimes people do. well guess what maybe that won't happen next week because of something that happened across the street from my business. murder reaction-pkg-10 in rochester...jere miah wilcox...kimt news three. / these stabbing deaths bring the total number of murders in rochester so far this year to four. and this is the second murder case in rochester in less than a week. last weeks murder-vogrx-1 last weeks murder-vogrx-6 forty year old ahmed al naddf...a husband and father of two is dead...after being shot last monday on the 28-hundred block of charles court northwest. last weeks murder-vogrx-3 24 year old sao yim is charged wth second degree murder in the shooting. 25 year old eric lee is charged with aiding an offender. / last weeks murder-vo-2 last weeks murder-vo-3 court records show yim accused al naddf of hitting his parked car. police say surveillance cameras caught yim... lee... and two other men contronting al naddf. officers say yim pulled out a gun and fired the fatal shot. / earlier murder-wpvogrx-1 earlier murder-wpvogrx-2 and rochester police say a confronation over a traffic accident led to a fatal shooting at the intersection of 31st street northeast and east river road the morning of january fourteenth. earlier murder-wpvogrx-3 25 year old alexander weiss is pleading not guilty to second degree murder in the death of 17 year old muhammed rahim. court documents show weiss claims the shooting was a case of self- defense. his trial is scheduled for july ninth. / that's four murders in rochester in just a little more than two months. local residents say this a change from how the city used to be.xxx local crime reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim smith rochester, mn when i was younger back in the seventies you would go to a bar and you know there was a bar fight and you would knock each other around nowadays there's a bar fight they go in and shoot each other that's the big difference i can see. / sherwin statement-grx-2 in an email to kimt news three...rochest er police captain john sherwin says "it has been a violent year to date and a statistical anomaly to the norm. these incidents are crimes that impact the community and have a devastating impact on the family and friends of the victims. our resolve is to investigate these incidents to the fullest." we are expecting to learn more about the double murder at a press briefing tomorrow morning. stay with kimt news three for the latest on this developing story. / the