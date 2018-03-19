Speech to Text for KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast (3-18-2018)

the clouds returned to the area today as temperatures increased from the upper 30's west to the middle 40's east. more sunshine led to warmer temperatures east. we will remain mild and cloudy tonight with partly sunny skies on monday. highs look to be in the low to middle 40's with a northeast wind. light snow will return very late monday night and continue through into tuesday. as temperatures top out in the middle 30's tuesday, a rain/snow mix will be possible in the afternoon. accumulations will be minor. temps remain in the 40's the rest of the week. starting friday, the pattern becomes unsettled but one thing is certain - we start with rain showers on friday before transitioning to snow for friday evening. uncertainties include when that snow/rain will come to an end - either saturday morning or saturday evening - and how much snow we will see. also uncertain is a second round of rain/snow for either sunday or monday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. monday: partly sunny. highs: low to mid 40's. winds: northeast at 8 to 14 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: northeast at 6 to 12 mph.