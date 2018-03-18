Speech to Text for L-P Girls win state title 10:00

pacelli girls basketball team has been a force to be reckoned with all season long...they are undefeated in the state of minnesota with a handful of shooters and a stand up defense and it's propelled them all the way to the championship game lp girls state title 10-vo-3 lp girls state title 10-vo-4 against sleepy eye today...and the a's have luck on their side as well on st. patricks...not that they need it.... - brooke walter is taking charge early on like she always likes to do tough angle here but she gets it to go - up by three olivia christianson but weaving through the indians for the bucket...she had 8 - kristi fett had a slow start in the semis but not today...chrsitian son drops one in double coverage but fett uses her size for the layup - kednal truckenmiller loves to get her team on a run she starts it here with the corner three on the money - and the athletics never really look back what a feed to abigail bollingberg give the junior 10 - but to no surprise it was fett again leading the way coasting through the second to finish with 30 points and 16 boards lp girls state title 10-vo-5 and l-p is your class a state champion 57- 33...aj ellingson has more from target center.xxx lp girls state title 10-pkg-2 lp girls state title 10-pkg-3 aj: justin morris describes this team as a puzzle... they have all the pieces... as soon as they put them together... the finished producer is a state title. lp girls state title 10-pkg-4 lowerthird2line:abigail bollingberg 10 points, 3 steals abigail: its almost, i am super happy that we won the state championship, there are no words to describe it, im not going to be able to play with the seniors again, im not going to get to be coached by my coaches any more, its like im going to cry, its really sad, but i am so proud too. lp girls state title 10-pkg-9 lowerthird2line:brooke walter 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists brooke walter: we are so unselfish, we don't care, we don't care who makes the play, as long as we are winning our team just sticks together and we believe in each other. lp girls state title 10-pkg-11 lowerthird2line:kristi fett 30 points, 16 rebounds kristi fett: i thought we played with a ton of heart, we always talk about x's and o's, yes they can make a difference, but it comes down to grit and determination and the will to want to win the game, and the heart that it takes. lp girls state title 10-pkg-12 lowerthird2line:justin morris l-p: 32-1 justin morris: weve been so close, we always joke that if you beat us, you are going to go win state, so this group, we are not going to let that happen, we are going to make those extra plays, we are going to get the 50-50 balls, we were going to believe, our mantra was believe, believe no matter what happened. lp girls state title 10-pkg-10 aj: this is the first girls basketball championship in lyle pacelli history... and judging by the tears and laughs and emotions of their celebration... this is a day that means the world to the community... in minneapolis aj ellingson kimt news 3 sports. pack state seeding-vbox-1 nx fp multi line