Speech to Text for GYB Family Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three and our giving your best partners...diamo nd jo casino and first citizens bank...want to thank everyone came out to our giving your best family fair. family fair-vo-2 family fair-vo-3 the event includes lots of activities for kids...like inflatables and bounce houses. there's also games and arts and crafts. one local family tells us this is just what they needed...as cabin fever starts to kick in this time of year.xxx family fair-sot-1 family fair-sot-3 definitely we think its great in the winter time that they have all these youth activities. keeps the kids active, gets them out of the house for awhile, gives us a little time to relax while they jump and play. the giving your best family fair raised more than a thousand- dollars this year...which will go to fund community initiatives. / irish stew-vo-3 it's