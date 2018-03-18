Speech to Text for EMS Conference

training that could save a life. about two- hundred emergency medical service providers from all across the area are attending the 34th annual "heroes among us" conference in rochester. they're learning about everything from pediatric trauma care...to treating gunshot wounds. kimt news three's annalise johnson shows us how technology is changing the way e-m-s workers serve our communities.xxx ems training-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:"heroes among us" ems conference rochester, mn in a life or death situation...we depend on emergency medical service providers to help. at this conference...e- m-s workers are getting the latest training and information needed to keep our communities safe. ems training-pkg-11 all day yesterday and today - ems workers are sitting in on information sessions in conference rooms like the one behind me to learn the latest and greatest information to best serve the public. ems training-pkg-14 that inlcudes mayo clinic life-flight nurse mark peterson. ems training-pkg-10 we have to have well-trained individuals out in the field who are responding to the scenes. ems training-pkg-16 it's also a place for e-m-s workers to make sure they're meeting the requirements to do their jobs. ems training-pkg-2 we provide this conference as a way for them to get their certification credits. ems training-pkg-18 these workers are learning about the newest equipment and technology in the emergency medical services field...like this ambulance. this is one of only two vehicles like this in minnesota. it was created to pick up very small babies born in rural areas who need more advanced medical care. it features a fiberoptic ceiling with shooting stars and fireworks - soothing music - and room for parents. ems training-pkg-9 it doesn't look like a big scary ambulance. it kind of looks like a fun vehicle for kids and that was kind of the whole idea with it - so that kids are not scared to go in it. ems training-pkg-19 in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news three. / the "heroes among us" conference was held at the mayo civic center and hosted by southeastern minnesota emergency medical services.