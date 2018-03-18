Speech to Text for House Fire

home in spring valley is destroyed after a fire. spring valley fire-vo-1 spring valley fire-vo-2 take a look. this is all that's left of the house on courtland street...after the blaze broke out a little before three o'clock this afternoon. we're told nobody is currently living in the house...and there are no injuries. firefighters tell us the home was unsafe to enter when they arrived...so they're just letting the fire burn out...while they make sure it doesn't spread to a neighboring house.xxx spring valley fire-sot-1 lowerthird2line:troy lange spring valley fire chief the floors in the house were bad before so it was unable for us to go inside and attack the fire safely so we stayed on the outside and just did a defensive attack on it. the cause of the fire is under investigation.