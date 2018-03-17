Speech to Text for L-P Girls Win State 6:00

lp girls state title-vo-3 from the very beginning the lyle-pacelli girls basketball team knew this season was meant to be theirs...so much so when coach justin morris announced he would be leaving, the seniors convinced him to stay one last time... lp girls state title-vogx-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:courtesy: kstc sleepy eye vs. #1 l-p minneapolis, mn so they could accomplish something no other l-p team has, winning a state title...it's the championship game today against sleepy eye... - brooke walter is taking charge early on like she always likes to do tough angle here but she gets it to go - up by three olivia christianson just weaving through the indians for the bucket...she had 8 - kristi fett had a slow start in the semis but not today...chrsitian son drops one in double coverage but fett uses her size for the layup - kednal truckenmiller loves to get her team on a run she starts it here with the corner three on the money - and the athletics never really look back what a feed to abigail bollingberg give the junior 10 - but to no surprise it was fett again leading the way coasting through the second to finish with 30 points and 16 boards lowerthirdlinescore:class a championship sleepy eye (1) l-p 33 57 final and l-p is your class a state champion 57- 33...aj ellingson has more from target center.xxx lp girls state title-pkg-3 lp girls state title-pkg-2 aj: whitney i mean this is saint patrick's day... it's lyle pacelli... they wear lots of green... nobody from minnesota beat them all year... the a's almost had to win this game. lp girls state title-pkg-4 lowerthird2line:kristi fett 30 points, 16 rebounds kristi fett: we just talk about how bumps and bruises last temporary but memories like these last a lifetime and that is so true, you are not going to remember if you bled in this game or the bruises, you are going to remember the faces in your team circle. lp girls state title-pkg-6 lowerthird2line:justin morris l-p: 32-1 justin morris: we talk a lot about being a puzzle, and we have all of the puzzle pieces, it helps to have a 6-5 girl in basketball, so we start with that, you need a point guard that's going to run the show and get you into your stuff, we have that. lp girls state title-pkg-8 lowerthird2line:brooke walter 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists brooke walter: just for our coaches and our community, and our team members, we wanted that really bad after the heartbreak we went through, and for our seniors, we wanted to go out stong. lp girls state title-pkg-11 kristi: seeing the past alumni and the tears in their eyes, the feeling is crazy, knowing we got it done for us, our community and we got it done for them. aj: and one more shout out to kristi fett... 30 points.. 16 rebounds and five blocks in the final game... of an outstanding career.... in minneapolis aj ellingson kimt news 3 sports pack state seeding-vbox-1