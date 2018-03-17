Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (3-17-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx while we like to see the 50's this time of the year, sunshine and the middle 40's aren't bad - that's what we had on this beautiful saturday.for st. patrick's day festivities tonight, expect clear skies initially with clouds increasing very late tonight. winds remain calm and temperatures will be in the lower 30's to the upper 20's by sunday morning. for sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining in the middle 40's. we cool a bit for monday with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 40's. a chance for light snow will arrive monday night and tuesday. tuesday we remain in the middle 30's but rebound to the 40's the rest of the week. we should skate by with partly cloudy skies on wednesday and thursday before rain returns for friday. we will also have a rain/snow chance for saturday. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: light and variable. sunday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid 40's. winds: variable at 3 to 6 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. it's