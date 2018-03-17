Speech to Text for Packers survive Northfield to advance to second-straight sta

final-vogx-2 the heated history between austin and northfield is extensive...last season the packers ended the raiders post season run in this very same game...now austin has a chance to do it again in a section final rematach between two big nine foes austin boys section final-vogx-1 austin boys section final-vogx-3 ...austin won both regular season matchups... and this game was raining threes. here's one from medi obang to get austin on on the board. and them moses issa follows suit..tickling the twine from the wing austin shoots out to a 17-4 lead with nyagoa obany adding to the three ball parade lets show you one more...why not... ngor deng, three now dongrin deng three...austin has some real shooters including our current student athlete of the week tate hebrink. obang is back at it again here... but northfield finally starts to answer alex rasmussen sinks 3 for northfield and mitchell stanchina follows with a layup. spx fp 2 team score:mn hs basketball section 1aaa austin packers 74 logohsaustinpackers.png nort ... raiders came back in the second half with a vengance but packers barely hold out to advance to state for the second straight yaer...74-72 the final.