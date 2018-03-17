Speech to Text for Ensuring bridge safety

new development just one week ago - to recovering from the aftermath of a bridge collapse yesterday. crews have been working non-stop to reach and recover victims of the bridge collapse at florida international university - which we now know killed at least 6 people. / bridge construction-grx-2 and new tonight at 10 - we're learning a phone call from an engineer may have raised a red flag about the newly constructed bridge. bridge construction-grx-3 the florida department of transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before the fatal collapse - saying some cracking had been found at one of the concrete spans. however - the agency says the voicemail wasn't heard by a state d-o-t employee until today - however - the transcript of the voicemail shows there was no indication of a safety concern at the time. / pedestrian skyway-stngr-2 pedestrian skyway-stngr-3 the company who designed the now collapsed bridge in florida is 'figg bridge group'. this is the same company who designed the new i-35 west bridge in minnesota after it collapsed killing 13 people. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is getting reaction to what happened on the scene and is learning how the dot ensures our bridges are safe. xxx pedestrian skyway-llpkg-1 pedestrian skyway-llpkg-6 the minnesota department of transportation says although the bridge collapse in florida is a tragic event - they can look at what went wrong to make sure the same thing doesn't happen again. pedestrian skyway-llpkg-2 "just imagine if you were driving and you saw that happen...it would be devastating." pedestrian skyway-llpkg-3 dusty lynn is an ems and a nurse. she says when these things happen it makes her wonder. "who is checking that? who's making sure we're safe walking across there?" that's partially the d-o-ts job. mike dougherty with the minnesota department of transportation says there are ways to prevent these things from happening. pedestrian skyway-llpkg-4 "we can learn from it just like the i35w bridge that collapsed there was a renewed and even heightened focus on fracture critical bridges, the gusset plates on bridges." pedestrian skyway-llpkg-7 he says when the new bridge was built they knew what to focus on-and now are replacing other bridges too. still dusty wonders... "you see a bridge collapse and you realize, wow i wonder what the industry standards are for is this bridge safe to be driving across?" but mike wants to reassure minnesotans- "our folks our bridge inspectors are getting ready to do their annual bridge inspections and that's one thing that folks when they see them not only should they slow down but to take heart that there is a regular safety process to make sure that what you drive on with your vehicle or walk across is safe for you." as an ems- dusty's best advice for a situation like this is to let the professionals do their jobs. "the first thing you think about is your own safety. becasue it will not do you any good to run to that and have a secondary collapse and you be crushed." pedestrian skyway-llpkg-8 mike from the dot tells me that just ahead next month there will be bridge inspections around the state. in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. the bridge in florida was constructed using the abc method. that method involves assembling sections of a bridge offsite and then moving them into place. according to the iowa dot - there are at least 11 bridges that utilized the method in the state.