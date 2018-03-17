Speech to Text for Lifestyle Medicine

for the past week - rochester clinic and lotus health foundation have been collaborating on a series of events called community of wellness. today's event - a lifestyle medicine symposium - was the final event of the program. lifestyle medicine-vo-1 lifestyle medicine-vo-2 several speakers - including doctors - presented about making lifestyle changes to combat chronic illnesses such as diabetes and arthritis - and improve overall health. robert dill - ceo of a health risk management company - was one of the symposium presenters. he says he was inspired to get involved in lifetsyle medicine because of his family's health struggles.xxx lifestyle medicine-sot-1 lifestyle medicine-sot-2 my motivation is i come from a family with a history of heart disease - so i didn't want to go down that path - so good nutrition - good health habits is the way to go dill says that health literacy is very low - and people should be more aware of their health numbers - like blood sugar and blood pressure levels. this is the second year of the community of wellness program - and lotus health foundation says they hope to have more community events in the future.