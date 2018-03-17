Speech to Text for St. Patrick's Day Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state patrol is telling those who plan on going out this weekend to not rely on the luck of the irish and designate a sober driver instead. st patricks safety-vo-1 st patricks safety-vo-2 however - the rochester police department says in general - saint patricks day is not as busy for officers as some may think. captain sherwin says every weekend r-p-d has extra staff and this weekend will be no exception. one woman tells kimt she stays safe by alwaysy making sure to stay with a friend and recomends others do the same.xxx st patricks safety-sot-1 st patricks safety-sot-2 "always have a good buddy system with you so always have someone who is ready to step in if you need that but then also make sure that you're drinking water" r-p-d also says you should know your limits - you'll be happy when you wake up in your bed rather than detox or jail...and of course they want you to have a good time. / lifestyle medicine-vo-3