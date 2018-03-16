Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges

members of fire departments and law enforcement agencies from across iowa - including our area - will be going head to head in a hockey match for their annual battle of the badges game. battle of badges-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:june 2016 battle of the badges mason city, ia all of the proceeds raised by tickets will go towards the make a wish foundation. the event is giving officers and firefighters the chance to meet many of the kids and help them make their dreams a reality. one mason city firefighter tells us helping this worthy cause is much bigger than the rivalry between the two teams. xxx battle of badges-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cal wiman mason city fire department we always want to win we always want to beat the cops it's about the kids its making these wishes come true and that's what it's all about for us. puck drop for the game is at seven p-m on saturday at the north iowa ice arena in mason city. / ots:gateway to the surf surf district.jpg