Speech to Text for IPERS & Concerns About Potential Changes

of iowa's public employees retirement system or i- pers...has been under review for almost a year now by a task force created by governor branstad. and while state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle told kimt in january they think i-pers should remain untouched this year - some public workers are still worried about their pension. ipers status-vo-1 ipers status-vo-3 today we spoke with katie koehler - who's a teacher at roosevelt elementary school in mason city. koehler says i- pers was an incentive for her to teach in iowa...and if the system is changed...it could impact the state's ability to recruit and retain new teachers. xxx ipers status-sot-1 lowerthird2line:katie koehler teacher "for our young educators to stay in iowa, this was another positive. as a young teacher, i looked at ok what is available out there. what can keep me in this state." kay-ler points out one out of 10 workers in the state of iowa are i-pers members. / first