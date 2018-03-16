Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (3-16-2018)

weather-main-7 weather-main-8 weather-main-6 starting late this evening, around 7pm, rain and a wintry mix will push in from the south. most of the precipitation will be falling in north iowa but will be seen as far north as i-90 tonight. we will start with a mixture of mainly rain and some snow with freezing rain mixing in past midnight. roads will become slick and icy in some spots overnight. at most we can see as much as an inch of wet snow far south with minor ice accumulations. conditions will clear for the start of the weekend. we will see the sun return on saturday with highs in the low to mid 40's. clouds increase for sunday with highs in the mid 40's as we stay dry. another round of a wintry mix and light snow arrives for tuesday. temps drop to the mid 30's tuesday and wednesday but should rebound into the 40's for thursday with sunshine. tonight: scattered wintry mix/mostly in iowa - up to i-90. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: east becoming northeast at 5 to 15 mph. saturday: becoming sunny. highs: mid 40's winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: increasing clouds. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: light and variable. weather-live-2 the clouds have moved in, breaking our week-long streak of mostly cloudy skies. the clouds coming into rochester from the south are a part of the system we've been tracking since early this week - set to bring almost all of the central u.s. some sort of precipitation. this being said, it's important to also note the high pressure still lingering about to the north. this is what's keeping the low in the south away from us, for the most part. dry air is battling the moisture, and keeping areas north of i-90 mostly dry. as for south of i-90, we're watching out for a mixture of precipitation from rain to snow into the overnight hours. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the community kitchen of north