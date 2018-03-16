Speech to Text for New Details in Huisentruit Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talking today. a request for a search warrant is signaling the search for jodi huisentruit isn't over. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is digging in to what this warrant could actually mean for the case-- he joins us now live. maplive:new details in huisentruit case mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mcpd.jpg katie i spoke with the mason city police chief a little bit ago and to put it simply -- he can't tell me what this warrant means, but those in the community are glad to see the department isn't giving up. xxx brian story-lmpkg-1 brian story-lmpkg-2 natural sound nearly 23 years after her disappearance, the case remains open. former k-i-m-t anchor jodi huisentruit went missing june 27th 1995-- a day people like kevin hook remember well... brian story-lmpkg-3 when i was younger i live kind of over by harding elementary and i would ride my bike a lot there to the park for the longest time my mom was freaked out i should never ride by those apartments or she got adopted jodi update-lpkg-7 according to online court records - on march 20th 2017 the mason city police department was issued a search warrant of the g-p-s system of two vehicles owned by john vanicise one of huisentruits friends. while police won't tell us if or when that search was carried out - it is giving hope to hook and many others. just being this open case i think i'd be very good to know what happened what her last hours or days were like despite the warrant being filed-- there are a lot of questions that remain. what can you get from a gps system which is what you're looking for i'm not going to answer that sorry why is there interest in these two vehicles can't come about that i'm not going to comment on that right now but chief brinkley says it's for good reason. jodi update-lpkg-5 there's an investigative integrity that we are looking to preserve and i'm not i'm not going to talk about the technology that we use to do some stuff jodi update-lpkg-6 at this time he wants the public to know they are doing all they can. jodi update-lpkg-8 we are going to continue to use all the resources at our disposal and disposal of the other agencies that are working with us and you've been part of us in this case since day one jodi update-lpkg-9 something that gives hook some confidence that this case will one day be solved. jodi update-lpkg-10 i think it's good that we have a police department that is trying to cover all the bases jodi update-ltag-2 now that warrant is sealed meaning the public can not view the content of the file-- and chief brinkley says they will likely ask to re-seal it once the file is close to opening. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. vancise has since moved to arizona-- those with the police department say they can not tell us whether those vehicles are in mason city or still in arizona. / bridges-vo-3