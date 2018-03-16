Speech to Text for Medical students gather for Match Day

high at medical schools across the nation - as fourth year medical students throughout the u-s waited to find out what residency program they will be matched with after graduation. the reveal is called the national resident matching program - but is often reffered to as match day. kimt news 3's annalise johnson went to mayo clinic school of medicine's match day to find out where rochester medical students are headed next. she joins us now from the rochester studio... annalise?xxx lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com that's right amy - at 12 pm central time - every fourth year medical student in the country - including mayo students - opened an envelope with their residency program written inside to find out their future.xxx match day-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:match day at mayo rochester, mn at the end of february - medical students make lists of their top choices of residency programs - and the residency programs make their top lists of students. from there - a computer algorithm matches med students to schools all over the country. mayo's senior associate dean for student affairs - families - and friends of students - doctor alexandra wolanskyj- spinner - says that today is a defining moment in med students' lives. match day-pkg-5 it's important because many medical students end up not only doing the residency there - but actually starting their lives there - establishing their careers and their families. match day-pkg-10 med student hannah gilder is anxious to see what residency program's name is on the inside of her envelope. match day-pkg-8 i feel like i'm gonna forget how to read. i don't even know. it's high tension time. match day-pkg-11 elizabeth fracica is excited to plan for her future once she finds out where she's headed. she says she has tried not to think about the reveal too much over the past month. match day-pkg-9 at this point - it's not something you can really change or do anything about so there's no use in worrying about it. match day-pkg-12 all 51 mayo medical students were matched with programs which wolanskyj- spinner says is remarkable. of the 51 students - thirty nine percent are staying in minnesota - including gilder. she is ecstatic to stay in rochester - the city that helped shape the beginning of her medical career. i mean all my mentors are here - i feel like i grew up here with the department - so i couldn't ask for anything better. / lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com the students will be moving to different corners of the country following graduation in may. med students spend three to seven years at their residency depending on the program. live in rochester - i'm annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. mayo clinic school of medicine students will go on to specialize in a variety of fields in their residency including family medicine - pediatrics - and neurology. / gateway