Sleeping with lights linked to depression

you may recall hearing that being on your phone before bed or watching tv before shutting your eyes could be disruptive to your sleep. but a new study shows it could lead to depression. when asked if he's one to sleep with any lights on?? david bittman answers no right away. laughing say he likes to be in his own world once he nods off. which could be good??since a new study shows even the slightest of light could put you at risk for depression. those who sleep with lights on??tend to go to sleep earlier and wake up later according to the study in the american journal of epidemiology. bittman says he's surprised to hear this news.xxx david ? i am surprised by that i really don't have that negative of a feeling if there is light. so how do you prevent this?? those in the study suggest just making sure your room is truly dark before