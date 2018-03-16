Speech to Text for High-speed chase caught on camera

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news overnight in rochester. our reporter caught a wild pursuit on camera just before midnight. take a look at this, you can see the suspect's car go flying by, followed by three police cars. let's watch it one more time... this is video you'll only see right here on kimt news 3. the suspect eventually hit spike strips thrown out onto northbound highway 52... lost at least one tire before coming to a stop around northbound 52 and civic center drive. the suspect was then taken into custody without any issues. as of now, it's not clear what charges the suspect will be facing... we are working to find out. and because of this... northbound 52 was shut down for only about 5 minutes as police took the driver into custody.