Speech to Text for Suicide among EMT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over the next two days ? e?m? t's ? paramedics ? dispatchers and other first responders will be continuing their education by learning about the latest advancements in the field and networking with other providers. as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out ? this year's conference will also tackle an alarming issue that's impacting ems professionals across the nation. she joins us live in rochester with the details. good morning dee?dee. tyler ? arielle in about two hours the heroes among us ems conference will be kicking off here at the mayo civic center. one of the breakout sessions today will explore what's called a silent epidemic among ems providers ? suicide. the numbers are scary ? a recent survey of more than 4? thousand first responders found that first responders are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population. however there's no clear?cut number on how many in the field end their own lives ? partly because many studies don't consider suicide a line of duty death. i spoke to a local emt and paramedic with more than two decades of experience who explains how the emotional strain of the job can contribute to "we see a lot of things that are unpleasant, we deal with families at the worst time of their lives and all of it adds up to stress." speaking on the topic later today will be a man who lost two of his family members to suicide.. both were emts. he'll be sharing his story ? as well as touch on contributing cultural factors and warning signs. reporting live thanks deedee. the 34th annual "heroes among us ems conference" is put on by the south east minnesota emergency medical services.