Speech to Text for Toy stores after the Toy R Us news

america's biggest toy retailer toys? r?us is on it's way to closing it's doors. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tell us how other toy stores plan to keep doors open. for 70 years the colorful letters and backwards r were a staple for families looking for toys. but now the go?to store is going away. the popular chain toys r us is closing over 700 of its stores, partly due to heavy debt and losing business to online shopping. abc toy zone says it's a shame to loose an iconic business in the industry. and for sean at games by james, "certainly they are a competitor for us." he hopes to get some extra traffic to their business. games by james says being a more local shop helps them stay afloat in the day and age of online shopping. because many stores like this are closing,we are a bit of a rarity and i know for a fact we have a lot of return and repeat customers. sean says there's nothing like getting to know customers and for them to know the people selling toys. "that's truly what keeps us in business." in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. still no word on when the rochester toy's r us will the officially closed.