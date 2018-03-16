Speech to Text for Area students brewing up business

the way of teaching is changing... its not just about staying in a classroom anymore. (iowa big north(??is a program where students step outside their school and partner up with business leaders in their community to solve problems and learn real? life skills. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster got a glance at one project that's sure to brew up some talk?? she's live in mason city with more. good morning emily. xxxx good morning?? when many of us wake up ?? this includes me??life includes coffee. towns all across our area have coffee shops popping up or are running successfully like the one behind me. well osage is watching a coffee shop get started not by a local couple or entrepreneur?? but by high schoolers looking to make an impact.xxx sophia muller is a senior at osage high school. but she's also a business leader?? personally i love coffee and so i was like i want to do this. she's part of iowa big north? ?a partnership where kids get out of the classroom and come up with ideas that directly impact their community??like starting a coffee shop. welcome to old central coffee ?? a coffee shop sophia and her classmates are starting up in near downtown osage in a building she holds close to her heart. when i was younger we always played around it and i mean we would have tours through it and seeing it now its totally changed i think that's really cool. old central coffee is opening up in the cedar valley seminary. this former school and museum was once on a list to be demolished but was saved by community members and physically picked up and moved in order to save it. now?? it's getting new life brought in by the youth who used to play next to it in their school yard. it's going to be in the community and bring people together and i think that's really cool and we don't have anything really like this so its nice to muller says she's helped come up with a business plan, design a menu, pick out furniture and is now helping with the hiring process. granted she does plan to work there. live in mason city, emily boster??k?i?m?t news three.//// old central coffee is set to open in may.////